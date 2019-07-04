LETTER: Clark County School District could save money by trimming busing budget

We have an active, efficient public bus system that could easily do the job with some thoughtful and well-planned innovation.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County School District could save big money can by trimming the busing budget. I grew up in a community that did not provide transportation for any student after middle school. Arrangements were made for bus passes with the local transport district. It led to many of those lumbering yellow behemoths being removed from the roads. It also eliminated hard-to-retain personnel, while dialing back bus repair and maintenance costs.

We are not in the middle of nowhere. We have an active, efficient public bus system that could easily do the job with some thoughtful and well-planned innovation. The district bus system is abysmal and should be examined. There’s much room for improvement.