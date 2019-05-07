69°F
Letters

LETTER: Clark County School District should get rid of buses

Denise Maginn Las Vegas
May 6, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

Because Nevada’s schools are not receiving the promised tax money from the sale of recreational marijuana and remain on the lowest rungs of student performance, here is a suggestion for the Clark County School District: Get rid of school busing. It is an abysmally poorly run system, very difficult to staff and unnecessary.

Other cash-strapped districts have done away with busing, thus allowing them to utilize these funds for educators and students. Parents need to step up and make it their job to get their offspring to school, rather than making it the public’s responsibility.

Barack Obama
LETTER: The Trump boom or the Obama boom?
Eric Yaillen Las Vegas

Ask any partisan who deserves credit for the booming economy. Democrats thank Barack Obama and Republicans credit Donald Trump. It’s a little of both.

A bud tender shows a top cannabis strain at Serra, a dispensary in Portland, Ore., in February ...
LETTER: Las Vegas City Council OKs pot lounges
Art Gearhart Las Vegas

Evidently, we don’t have enough impaired drivers on our roads these days, so the smart ones on the Las Vegas City Council have decided we need pot lounges.

A guest drives through metal and concrete barriers as he leaves the Wynn Las Vegas parking gara ...
Wynn goes back to free parking
Thomas M. Mattingly Las Vegas

Ever since many of the Strip casinos decided to charge for parking, I have taken my business elsewhere.

(Getty Images)
Read by 3 is a complicated issue
Jesus F. Jara Las Vegas The writer is superintendent of the Clark County School District.

Holding back students has a mixed track record.

Detainees sleep and watch television in a holding cell where hundreds of mostly Central America ...
The problem is homemade.
Michael Lehr Las Vegas

In his Tuesday letter (“Measles outbreak”) Jerry Fink spews anti-immigrant vitriol and implies a “correlation” between the measles outbreak and “thousands of migrants overwhelming our Southern border.” Fake news, say I.