LETTER: Clark County School District spends millions on additional security

For the 2022-23 school year, the Clark County School District has spent millions of dollars to improve security measures at 17 area high schools, led by $26.3 million at Eldorado High School. Additional security upgrades include an Instant Alert System costing $11,000 per school, camera systems in nearly 2,000 school buses and emergency response training for all staff.

Further, the district police department’s 175 officers have been trained for various scenarios, including active assailant exercises in conjunction with local law enforcement.

The amount of funding for these additional security measures clearly shows that the superintendent’s restorative justice concept is not working. Stop and think for a moment: Are the inmates running the asylum? Is student behavior so bad that the district has to take these aggressive and costly security measures?

The parents, trustees and administration — the adults in the room — need to say: Enough is enough, we will not tolerate bad behavior in our schools.

The district must strictly enforce district rules for disruptive behavior on school property and in the classroom and remove the small percentage of habitually disruptive students so that the vast majority of students who want to learn and teachers who want to teach are provided a safe working classroom absent of habitual chaos, disruption and disobedience.