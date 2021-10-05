LETTER: Clark County shouldn’t back out of animal cruelty laws

(Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

In response to Sabrina Schnade’s recent Review-Journal article “10 years ago Nevada made animal cruelty a felony”: We need more and better enforcement of the laws, not less. Officers do their jobs to try to bring offenders to justice only to have them walk out of court with a plea deal or a slap on the wrist, if that.

For Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom to suggest that we need to reconsider the felony cruelty laws out of concern for the offender’s future makes no sense. The offenders should have considered their future prior to their actions; they deserve the same lack of compassion as they showed to their helpless victims.

Let’s get our priorities straight for the sake of public safety and animal protection. The courts must send a strong message that they will not tolerate animal cruelty.