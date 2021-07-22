95°F
Letters

LETTER: Clark County Teachers Health Trust is a money pit

Sheila Parise Henderson
July 21, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
As an employee covered under Teachers Health Trust, I am outraged that again the trust is circling the drain (July 14 Review-Journal). The former CEO saw the writing on the wall and left his $400,000-a-year position — are you kidding me? — to seek greener pastures. He did a fabulous job keeping his salary high, and I would love to know if his insurance was Teachers Health Trust. I doubt it.

The Clark County Education Association has worked hard to make sure the trust doesn’t go anywhere, so it makes you wonder which backs are being scratched and pockets being filled. For all the teachers out there: Good luck finding anyone taking the newest Band-Aid insurance. No one is.

When are the Clark County School District and the teachers going to demand an end to the Teachers Health Trust money pit? District administrators have a better insurance program, and we can, too. Teachers deserve a better insurance program and have for years.

