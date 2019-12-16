45°F
LETTER: Clark High School principal gets a raw deal

Margaret MacLeod Henderson
December 15, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

In response to your Wednesday story about Antonio Rael (“Embattled Clark County High School principal leaves”): It seems accountability and responsibility have gone by the wayside in school systems across this country. Students, teachers and parents do not want to be held to those principles.

I hope another school district will recognize Mr. Rael’s potential in steering a broken system in a positive direction.

