40°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: Classified document statute is poorly worded

Dennis Ward Las Vegas
January 31, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
President Donald Trump watches Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan depart the White House in ...
President Donald Trump watches Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan depart the White House in Washington on Tuesday, May 16, 2017, in this file photo. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Whether Joe Biden or Donald Trump is guilty of possession of classified or unclassified documents will never be settled with the applicable federal statute, which states: “Whoever … becomes possessed of documents or materials containing classified information of the United States, knowingly removes such documents or materials without authority and with the intent to retain such documents or materials at an unauthorized location shall be fined under this title or imprisoned.” It is shameful that the United States has a statute as ambiguous as this.

It is impossible to prove whether Mr. Trump or Mr. Biden knowingly took the documents, nor can it be proved what their intent was.

If everyone in the United States believed that either Mr. Biden or Mr. Trump was guilty, that would not prove them to be guilty. And circumstantial evidence could not be used either, because that would be only an opinion and not evidence.

MOST READ
1
CARTOONS: A Democrat and a Republican walk into a diner
CARTOONS: A Democrat and a Republican walk into a diner
2
‘A friend to anyone’: Beloved tennis player dies after collapse on Summerlin court
‘A friend to anyone’: Beloved tennis player dies after collapse on Summerlin court
3
$1M slots jackpot hits at Strip casino
$1M slots jackpot hits at Strip casino
4
Police say woman stole $100k in cash, chips, jewelry from Strip hotel room
Police say woman stole $100k in cash, chips, jewelry from Strip hotel room
5
YouTuber gets in gunbattle in Henderson home invasion, police say
YouTuber gets in gunbattle in Henderson home invasion, police say
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
EDITORIAL: Report concludes that California EV plan is a fantasy
EDITORIAL: Report concludes that California EV plan is a fantasy
Cimarron-Memorial rolls past Doral Academy in girls basketball — PHOTOS
Cimarron-Memorial rolls past Doral Academy in girls basketball — PHOTOS
NFL gives back with Henderson beautification event — PHOTOS
NFL gives back with Henderson beautification event — PHOTOS
Rebels storm past Colorado State, win 3rd consecutive game
Rebels storm past Colorado State, win 3rd consecutive game
Police investigating downtown Las Vegas homicide — LIVESTREAM
Police investigating downtown Las Vegas homicide — LIVESTREAM
California unveils own plan for Colorado River cuts
California unveils own plan for Colorado River cuts