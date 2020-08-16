LETTER: Columnist does a disservice to Gov. Steve Sisolak with criticism of virus response

Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Colton Lochhead/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In his Aug. 9 commentary about “King Sisolak,” Victor Joecks compared Gov. Steve Sisolak to a parent. But Mr. Joecks’ sounds as if he’s a disgruntled teenager.

When teenagers want to prove a point, they spout off without thinking clearly and having all the facts. Such is the case with Mr. Joecks’ commentary. Besides the disrespectful photoshop pic of the governor in a king’s outfit, Mr. Joecks’ statements make no sense.

First, the governor never said he could balance everyone’s personal health and financial sustainability. He stated that he’s using his best efforts to walk a “tightrope” to balance the personal health and financial sustainability for the people of this state, which he is.

Mr. Joecks claims that the governor is imposing a one-size-fits-all program and that the age of the person needs to be considered. Granted, the senior population is at higher risk of dying from COVIC-19, but now the news has pointed out that young adults are the ones most responsible for spreading the disease due to attending large gatherings, many without social distancing or masks. Therefore, both young and old should be responsible and wear masks. Maybe Mr. Joecks doesn’t care about the fact that young people can easily spread it to older people.

Yes, Gov. Sisolak opened the casinos and limited church services, which makes perfect sense. Have you ever seen people holding hands, praying over each other, sitting close together or singing in a casino? Well, maybe after they’ve had a few … In a casino, they are more spread out and can keep masks on. Does Mr. Joecks even care about the people in churches?

Mr. Joecks has not taken all these logical and factual circumstances into consideration. Instead, he implies that the governor is clueless, too strict and treating us like children. I’m glad Gov. Sisolak is in office and is trying to protect Nevadans as though we are as important as his own children.