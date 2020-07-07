LETTER: Columnist’s coronavirus plaudits aren’t holding water

On May 16, Review-Journal columnist Victor Joecks extolled all the governors who opened their states in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. He especially liked that Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia opened up that state because they were posting only 700 cases a day at the beginning of May.

So now the cases in Georgia have increased to more than 2,000 a day for the past week, hitting a record of 2,946 on July 1. This and the fact that many other states that opened too early are suffering the same huge increases, makes me ask: Does Mr. Joecks stand by that column?