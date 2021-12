Trump supporters gather outside the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Victor Davis Hanson’s Sunday screed, in four columns of verbosity, never once addresses, let alone answers, the headline of his piece: “Why is the Left now worried about end of democracy?” It is quite obvious why he doesn’t, because he would then have to list all the reasons why democracy is most certainly in peril.