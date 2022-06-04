LETTER: Congress bows down to the Second Amendment

I’ve thought about the latest massacre in Uvalde, Texas. I refuse to be jaded into thinking “this is just another one.” Dammit, there have been too many “another ones.”

I’ve given up on members of Congress passing any type of gun control. They are content to control a woman’s body, but not the distribution of automatic weapons specifically designed to kill people. The Second Amendment is sacred to these power-hungry hypocrites.

So my current thought is this: The holy Second Amendment states that the “right to bear arms shall not be infringed.” But it says nothing about the right to bear ammunition.

I challenge you to try to purchase a decongestant that contains the drug pseudoephedrine. Federal law requires that you must sign for it. You have no choice. So how about a federal law that requires a signature for the purchase of any type of ammunition? If they can do it for cold medicine, they can do it for ammunition.

The Uvalde shooter purchased more than 300 rounds of ammunition. Could that have been a “sign” of something fishy about to occur? Might it be something to alert law enforcement about? Regulating the purchase of ammunition might have prevented the Uvalde massacre.

What say you, useless Congress? I’m not proposing to limit your sacred Second Amendment. I’m not suggesting violating the Constitution. In fact, I am suggesting a law similar to one you have already passed, albeit for a pharmaceutical ingredient. But ammunition is an ingredient, too. It’s an ingredient for murder.