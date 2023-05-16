LETTER: Coverage of graduation brightens the weekend
Highlighting the joy and light.
A huge thank-you to the Review-Journal and reporter Julie Wootton-Greener. Her eloquent graduation story and photos in Saturday’s paper made our day (and Mother’s Day weekend).
Thanks for your recognition of special-needs students and their families and educators. And right there on the front page, no less — instead of the never-ending trial and criminal stories. It was well-written and appropriately recognized the students, faculty and families. The joy and light that Ms. Wootton-Greener describes so well is definitely shared with your readers.