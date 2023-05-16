85°F
Letters

LETTER: Coverage of graduation brightens the weekend

Thomas Petersen St. George, Utah
May 15, 2023 - 9:00 pm
 
Graduate Allie Stokes walks in the processional with her teacher Cindy Barrett as her father Le ...
Graduate Allie Stokes walks in the processional with her teacher Cindy Barrett as her father Lee Proctor waves during a graduation ceremony at John F. Miller School in Las Vegas Friday, May 12, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A huge thank-you to the Review-Journal and reporter Julie Wootton-Greener. Her eloquent graduation story and photos in Saturday’s paper made our day (and Mother’s Day weekend).

Thanks for your recognition of special-needs students and their families and educators. And right there on the front page, no less — instead of the never-ending trial and criminal stories. It was well-written and appropriately recognized the students, faculty and families. The joy and light that Ms. Wootton-Greener describes so well is definitely shared with your readers.

