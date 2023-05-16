LETTER: Coverage of graduation brightens the weekend

Graduate Allie Stokes walks in the processional with her teacher Cindy Barrett as her father Lee Proctor waves during a graduation ceremony at John F. Miller School in Las Vegas Friday, May 12, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A huge thank-you to the Review-Journal and reporter Julie Wootton-Greener. Her eloquent graduation story and photos in Saturday’s paper made our day (and Mother’s Day weekend).

Thanks for your recognition of special-needs students and their families and educators. And right there on the front page, no less — instead of the never-ending trial and criminal stories. It was well-written and appropriately recognized the students, faculty and families. The joy and light that Ms. Wootton-Greener describes so well is definitely shared with your readers.