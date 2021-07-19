LETTER: Cubans rise up for freedom

FILE - In this Feb. 9, 1944, file photo, U.S. Navy Lt. John F. Kennedy smiles at the Stork Club in New York. A diary written by Kennedy in 1945 during his brief stint as a journalist after World War II is being auctioned on April 26, 2017, by RR Auction in Boston. (AP Photo/File)

Sixty years ago, Cuba had been taken over by a communist dictator by the name of Castro, while the United States was swearing in a new Democratic president by the name of Kennedy.

Today, the Cuban people appear to be waking up to their situation and are attempting to do something to improve their lives and be able to live with freedom and liberty. Meanwhile, we here in the United States are faced with a small group of undereducated residents who seem to be trying to take us to a Cuban type of government.

President John F. Kennedy’s inauguration speech included a phrase, “Ask not what your country can do for you — ask what you can do for your country.” May I strongly suggest that we look at what happened to Cuba and listen to JFK’s words. Sadly, our current Democratic Party appears to be listening to that radical part of their caucus.