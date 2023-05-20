83°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: Debt ceiling fight is about spending

Ray Kolander Las Vegas
May 19, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
The U.S. Capitol is seen in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
The U.S. Capitol is seen in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

In response to Rich Ruppert’s May 12 letter, “GOP game”: I wonder if Mr. Ruppert or any other American with the same thought process gave any notion as to how America became $31.4 trillion in debt. It was because of irresponsible, reckless and wasteful spending, most of which was authorized by congressional Democrats. The debt ceiling would not need to be raised if there was responsible spending in Congress. The two are directly related.

President Joe Biden believes you can raise the debt ceiling year after year and just print more and more money. But that will lead to higher and higher levels of inflation. If you believe he is serious about negotiating spending reductions and cutting the fat out of the federal government, I have some swamp land in west Texas I will sell you. It just isn’t going to happen.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has put forth responsible legislation, which passed that legislative body. Among other things, it puts government spending back to fiscal 2020 levels and provides a path to energy independence. Unfortunately, our braindead Nevada House Democratic congregation rejected it. They would rather keep on spending money we don’t have to secure votes.

The deep cuts to which Mr. Ruppert refers are simply an exaggeration. Reducing government spending to 2020 levels is the responsible thing to do, and it is way past time to cut the enormous fat in the federal government.

MOST READ
1
Nazi quote prompts Summerlin school to recall yearbooks
Nazi quote prompts Summerlin school to recall yearbooks
2
A’s, Clark County trying to bridge $75M Las Vegas ballpark tax funding gap
A’s, Clark County trying to bridge $75M Las Vegas ballpark tax funding gap
3
MSG Sphere’s latest issue: Blocked views for U2 shows
MSG Sphere’s latest issue: Blocked views for U2 shows
4
2 women charged in killing, robbery at Caesars Palace
2 women charged in killing, robbery at Caesars Palace
5
Bodycam footage shows aftermath of deadly Henry Ruggs crash
Bodycam footage shows aftermath of deadly Henry Ruggs crash
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The Nevada State Legislature Building. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: State senator is on the hot seat
David Lyons Las Vegas

So state Sen. Dina Neal, D-North Las Vegas, is being investigated for meddling with a federal gran

More stories
LETTER: Democrats fight common sense on federal spending
LETTER: Democrats fight common sense on federal spending
EDITORIAL: Time for Biden to pick up the phone on debt ceiling
EDITORIAL: Time for Biden to pick up the phone on debt ceiling
EDITORIAL: President Joe Biden the deficit slayer? Not so much
EDITORIAL: President Joe Biden the deficit slayer? Not so much
EDITORIAL: Sense of urgency drives Biden, House GOP to the table
EDITORIAL: Sense of urgency drives Biden, House GOP to the table
LETTER: Don’t forget GOP tax cuts when talking about the debt
LETTER: Don’t forget GOP tax cuts when talking about the debt
RICH LOWRY: The absurd 14th Amendment option on the debt
RICH LOWRY: The absurd 14th Amendment option on the debt