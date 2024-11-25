49°F
LETTER: Defending Trump’s Cabinet selections

Donald Trump. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images/TNS)
Philip Miceli North Las Vegas
November 24, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

In response to Paul Constantino’s Wednesday letter (“Donald Trump and the Bizarro World”), I felt compelled to defend the president-elect.

The so-called “criminal-elect” was guilty — just like a 75-year old grandmother was guilty for praying at an abortion clinic and the peaceful, unarmed protesters were at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The so-called special prosecutor Jack Smith — who was never authorized by Congress, by the way — is admittedly guilty of staging several photos during the unprecedented raid of Mar-a-Lago. The real problem is that New York City and Washington, D.C., are both almost entirely comprised of Democrats who are hostile to any Republicans. But they sure love Republican tax money.

The proposed head of the Defense Department is a field-grade commander as an army major and has two Bronze Stars and Harvard and Princeton degrees.

RFK Jr., the slated head of Health and Human Services, has asked salient questions about vaccines that not only have been ignored by the science community but have been censored by some media outlets — media outlets that depend upon the pharmaceutical industry for ad revenue.

