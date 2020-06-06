LETTER: Democrat and media hatred for Donald Trump shines through

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

I heard Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto disparage President Donald Trump for having the Park Police tear gas peaceful protesters at LaFayette Square. Nancy Pelosi chimed in along with Chuck Schumer, The New York Times and NPR — you know, the company that my taxes pay for.

Well, next time they should start their brain before engaging their mouth.

Park Police now report that no tear gas was used and the peaceful protesters were pushed back because they were throwing bottles and rocks at the peacekeepers. In fact, the Park Police were totally unaware that the president would be in the area.

I would like to ask the above: Just what have you done to quell these illegal riots beside try to make it all Mr. Trump’s fault, as usual. People hear you and believe what you say. Watch what you say. Tell the truth if you can.