LETTER: Democrat candidates ignore reality

Ed Dornlas Las Vegas
September 23, 2022 - 9:00 pm
 
President Joe Biden. (The Associated Press)
Today as we watch our televisions, we are flooded with pleas for votes for Democrats. But oddly, while promoting their accomplishments, there is no mention of them being in favor of neglecting enforcement of our immigration laws or creating immense amounts of money to distribute to political favorites or allowing our fossil fuel use to be artificially restricted.

The politicians are voting for complex legislation that includes something for every politician to brag about while hiding unpopular provisions from the voters.

A few things could help. First, restrict legislation to only one issue. Second, limit the cost of any legislation to, say, $100 million. Third, limit the length of any legislation to, say, 5,000 words.

Perhaps if we see some conservatives elected in November we can get some changes made.

