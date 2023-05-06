LETTER: Democrats fight common sense on federal spending

In response to Carol Ann Kimble’s Wednesday letter to the editor, “Budget fight”:

I wonder if Ms. Kimble realizes that our great country is $31.7 trillion in debt, which equates to approximately $97,000 to every living American — not just every taxpayer, but every living American. Does Ms. Kimble give any concern or thought to the magnitude of that staggering number? It is quite obvious congressional Democrats don’t. They believe they can just continue with their irresponsible, reckless and wasteful spending in order to secure votes. It is, quite simply, not the way to run the country.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., offered reasonable and responsible legislation that included specific cuts to our nation’s insatiable spending in order to raise the debt ceiling. It provided a path to achieving energy independence, which America had obtained during the Trump administration. Unfortunately, Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., and the rest of the Democrats in Nevada’s congressional delegation voted no.

It is virtually impossible to save, invest and grow without this much-needed legislation given the economy President Joe Biden has produced with runaway inflation and real losses in wage growth.

Irresponsible, reckless and wasteful government spending must stop now. At the same time, the Democrats in Nevada’s congressional delegation need their heads examined because of their distinct lack of common sense.