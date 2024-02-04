47°F
Letters

LETTER: Democrats have forgetten what democracy is

Timothy Patrick Fitzgerald Las Vegas
February 3, 2024 - 9:02 pm
 
AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

I was reading a recent Review-Journal article on No Labels, a centrist group looking for candidates not aligned with the big two parties. Tiffany Muller of End Citizens United — irony in that name — claims No Labels is a threat to democracy. Wonder where we heard that before? I’ll tell you: Joe Biden and the Democrats say Donald Trump is a threat to democracy. They say letting RFK Jr. in the race would be a threat to democracy because they think it would help Mr. Trump.

Democrats decide who can be on ballots and who can’t because it could make Mr. Biden look bad. Everything is a threat to democracy unless they make the rules and decide for whom we can vote.

I think they forgot what democracy is.

