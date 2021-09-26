83°F
LETTER: Democrats love to purchase votes

Ed Dornlas Las Vegas
September 25, 2021 - 9:02 pm
 

The Democrats have only one political trick: purchasing votes. The Republicans aren’t much better, but they are currently out of power. If you wonder where it will all end, I’ve got the answer: It will end when our money finally goes bust.

It’s headed in that direction. Educated citizens are anxious to trade their current and future dollars for actual assets such as real estate, cars, metals and similar items. There is no visible appetite for our elected representatives to try to correct the country’s direction.

No matter your news source, the facts speak for themselves. Personally, I try not to dwell on the likely disaster when our representatives finally bump up against reality. I recommend “NCIS” reruns — the older ones before they became politically correct.

