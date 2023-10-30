53°F
Letters

LETTER: Democrats play in to GOP’s hands on speaker

Bob Dale Mesquite
October 29, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
The Capitol is seen in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Let me get this straight. Two-hundred-and-eight House Democrats voted unanimously, along with only eight of the most far-right Republicans, to oust moderate Speaker Kevin McCarthy from his position. Then, 22 days later, the same House Democrats are incensed that the Republicans chose Trump-approved Mike Johnson, a far right extremist, as the new speaker.

Congratulations to House Democrats. Donald Trump and Matt Gaetz were successful in playing all of them as fools, getting exactly the result they wanted. They could not have accomplished this feat without them. Now, let’s get busy with the nation’s business.

