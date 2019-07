U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn, second from left, speaks, as U.S. Reps., from left, Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich.,Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., listen, during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, July 15, 2019. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP, File)

The Democratic-led U.S. House voted to condemn President Trump for what it considered “racist comments,” but didn’t have the backbone to condemn Rep. Ilhan Omar for her blatant anti-Semitic rhetoric. What breathtaking hypocrisy!