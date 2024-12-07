LETTER: Democrats take a major blow with Biden pardon

How about pardoning a man who not only protected our country as a Marine but continued to protect commuters on the New York subway? How about pardoning Daniel Perry?

President Joe Biden’s blanket pardon of any and all of the many crimes committed by his son Hunter since 2014 will eventually result in an extremely high price tag to the nation. Although the financial repercussions of Hunter’s transgressions don’t appear to be significant (especially in lieu of a $35 trillion national deficit) the mockery to our judicial system will be devastating. The integrity of the much beleaguered Democratic Party took a major blow.

But Mr. Biden never stood up for justice amidst the protesters.