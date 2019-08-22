98°F
Letters

LETTER: Did Philadelphia shooter follow the gun laws?

Michael A. Donnelly Las Vegas
August 21, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

Less than an hour into the tragic event in Philadelphia last week, Sen. Kamala Harris was talking about her proposed legislation. A good reporter would have asked the following questions:

Do you think this shooter got his weapons after passing a universal background check? Did he get his weapons from a licensed gun dealer? Do you think he is a card-carrying member of the NRA?

Do you think this is a product of toxic masculinity per the governor of California? Or do you think he is just a drug dealer?

