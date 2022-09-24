LETTER: Digging into these dangerous MAGA Republicans

Supporters respond to a speech by Vice President Mike Pence at a campaign rally at Reno-Tahoe International Airport in Reno, Nev., Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Lance Iversen)

After hearing President Joe Biden warning us about a violent, terroristic group of madmen called MAGA Republicans, I had to see where these bad apples came from and what crazy demands they had made.

These are not Islamic jihadists. They are not cartel drug runners. They don’t seem bent on kidnapping for ransom. And I did not read about any plots to blow up subway stations or airplanes.

These MAGA Republicans have crazy ideas that arise from the Trump administration. They support robust employment and think that lower taxes create a strong economy. Black and Latino workers had their highest wage growth ever. They want a strong border and national security. They want secure elections. They want energy independence and a rational transition to renewable energy. Can you believe it?

Here’s another one: They pushed for peace in the Mideast and actually got the Abraham Accords, a series of peace treaties between Israel and a few of its Arab neighbors. And here’s the really nutty one: They stood up to China and its predatory economic model, intellectual property theft and increased militarism.

It’s no wonder that President Biden is warning us about them. He doesn’t believe in any of these things. In fact, he reversed nearly every policy of the previous administration without regard to the unintended consequences, all because he simply hates his predecessor. His Democratic Party eagerly followed along.

We can do without Donald Trump and his own divisive rhetoric. But he is not on the ballot this year. Neither is President Biden. But it would behoove us to throw out his eager followers. I am no Republican. But it’s the economy, stupid.