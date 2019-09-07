97°F
Letters

LETTER: District games

September 6, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

It should come as no surprise that the Clark County School District mysteriously found the money it needed to offer teachers the pay increases they were earlier promised by the school district (“Strike averted,” Aug. 29). The district’s leaders are master magicians at hiding money when it comes time to renew teacher contracts. This has happened over the last several decades of negotiations. When negotiations begin, money is supposedly spent on buses, furniture, new schools, etc. When the negotiations are settled, all those contracts are canceled. It is a practice that the district has utilized repeatedly.

This is the main reason the teachers need a strong support association to protect themselves from district shenanigans. Our state legislature is no innocent bystander when it comes to teacher pay. They are champions at legislating new education laws without the financial support to back the change in law, leaving the district to foot the bill by taking from future teacher pay increases and other mandated education requirements.

People need to understand that teachers are the most important resource in an educational system. If you are not going to properly compensate those teachers, you can’t expect to get quality teachers.

LETTER: Emissions omission

The Democratic presidential candidates who appeared Wednesday on CNN townhalls on global warming forgot the word global.

LETTER: Easy money
By Marcia Chami, Las Vegas

In reading Saturday’s editorial about the homeless problem in Calif., I was and wasn’t shocked.

LETTER: Bad optics
By Robert Bencivenga, Henderson

In Friday’s sports section, a report was made about Liberty High School traveling to Hawaii to play football.

LETTER: Hard work
By Robert Latchford, Henderson

Kudos to Reporter Aleksandra Appleton for her Monday article on college students working to achieve educational goals without excessive financial encumbrance.

LETTER: Dolphins shouldn’t be in captivity
By Linda Faso, Las Vegas

A baby dolphin was born Aug. 16 at The Mirage’s Secret Garden. A sad day for that baby who will grow up in a cement swimming pool

LETTER: A comic request

The only reason I read the Sun is for the comic strips “Dilbert” and “Pearls Before Swine”.

LETTER: Wasted space

I read with great interest about the Review-Journal’s attempt to sever the Joint Operating Agreement with the Las Vegas Sun.