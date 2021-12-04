LETTER: Do families separated at the border deserve compensation?

Some people think that giving money to immigrants who entered this country illegally and were separated from their children is the right thing to do. What about separated families of other lawbreakers?

President Donald Trump obviously made a mistake when he separated these families. Instead, he should have put them all in jail, as we do with other lawbreakers. If this had happened, these families would have been separated, just as other criminals’ families are.

Perhaps we should compensate everyone imprisoned with families?