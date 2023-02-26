42°F
Letters

LETTER: Does money grow on trees?

Ed Dornlas Las Vegas
February 25, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
FILE - In this Jan. 21, 2020 file photo, dollar bills have been dropped into a tip jar at a carwash in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Your 20s are a time of self-exploration, finding your footing as an adult — and likely making some mistakes with money. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

I read that credit card debt is becoming a problem for many of us. Thanks to the ideologues now running our country, prices of necessities such as gasoline, groceries, power and natural gas have marched steadily north.

Wages have been going up too, but not as fast as prices. We make ends meet by pulling out our credit cards. As bad as that mind-set is for us, it’s much worse when our government does it.

Did you hear that on Monday our president traveled to Ukraine and assured the world that Americans would continue to pour unlimited resources into another foreign war without even consulting Congress?

They act like they have unlimited money. But then they do have a money printing press.

A Clark County School District police vehicle is seen as students at Desert Oasis High School l ...
LETTER: School District police deserve respect
Anthony Palmer Las Vegas The writer is chairman of the Law Enforcement Loyalty PAC.

To walk up to a crowd of teens — with at least one of them possibly carrying a firearm — takes bravery and the officers should be commended.

Joe Lombardo (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Joe Lombardo, the ‘conservative’
Peter D. Kinsley Las Vegas

All I hear from the supposed conservative side of the political spectrum is crickets. Who exactly did we vote for, and who did we get?

A UNLV classroom (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: UNLV to the Big 12?
Robert S. Hirst Las Vegas

Rather than filling a slot in the soon-to-be devalued Big 12, the UNLV brass should humanely terminate its football program.

(courtesy)
LETTER: LV to LA rail line is a bunch of talk
Greg Brackett Henderson

If you want it built, just get a few billion from the recovery act and sign a contract with Japanese national rail to build the bullet train.

