LETTER: Donald Trump and evangelicals

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

According to recent reports, Christian approval for President Donald Trump has waned, with predictions that Christian voters won’t come out in the 2020 election for Mr. Trump as they did in 2016. Which begs this question: Who will they vote for?

With none of the Democratic presidential hopefuls courting this voting bloc (yet), a definitive answer is unknown. Some (Christians) may not vote or may vote for President Trump regardless. But this is certain: Christians believe that the Almighty works through, not around, whoever is voted into office.