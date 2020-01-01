41°F
Letters

LETTER: Donald Trump and evangelicals

Carmine A. DiFazio North Las Vegas
December 31, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

According to recent reports, Christian approval for President Donald Trump has waned, with predictions that Christian voters won’t come out in the 2020 election for Mr. Trump as they did in 2016. Which begs this question: Who will they vote for?

With none of the Democratic presidential hopefuls courting this voting bloc (yet), a definitive answer is unknown. Some (Christians) may not vote or may vote for President Trump regardless. But this is certain: Christians believe that the Almighty works through, not around, whoever is voted into office.

LETTER: Donald Trump describes impeachment as a ‘coup’
Marty Stark Las Vegas

Donald Trump developed one of his most famous catchphrases — “You’re fired!” — on his wildly successful reality TV show “The Apprentice.” But now, the tables have turned.

LETTER: Review-Journal stories provide perspective and appreciation
Joyce Cassen Henderson

Thank you for covering stories throughout 2019. The Review-Journal reporting on injuries, auto accidents and apartment fires burning and leaving residents without anything provides us an appreciation of plain everyday life. I am simply thankful for having enough food to eat, a roof overhead and to wake up in the morning and feel good.