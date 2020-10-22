LETTER: Donald Trump, Republicans want to kill Obamacare

(Getty Images)

Can someone please tell “we the people” when President Donald Trump and the Republican health care plan will be coming out if the Supreme Court repeals Obamacare?

President Trump has said for three-and-a-half years that, in two weeks, our health care plan will be ready and that it will be better, cheaper and feature lower drug costs than Obamacare.

The Republican Party has tried for eight years to repeal — and, they say, replace — Obamacare. Well, If the Supreme Court repeals Obamacare, what plan will the Republicans replace it with and when? Taking away Obamacare and having nothing to replace it with is not good for the people.