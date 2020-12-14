LETTER: Don’t act like the president is our parent

It appears that too many Americans think of whoever serves as our president as a parent or even almost a king or dictator.

AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File

It appears that too many Americans think of whoever serves as our president as a parent or even almost a king or dictator. To the contrary, we should more properly see our president as a public servant and our employee whom we have hired to run the executive branch of our national government.

The president’s employment contract with us is the U.S. Constitution. This Constitution lays out the responsibilities and authority of the job of president and, importantly, also the limitations of those responsibilities and authority. Presidents work for us, not the other way around.