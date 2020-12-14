40°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Letters

LETTER: Don’t act like the president is our parent

Terry Stimson North Las Vegas
December 13, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 
AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File
AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File

It appears that too many Americans think of whoever serves as our president as a parent or even almost a king or dictator. To the contrary, we should more properly see our president as a public servant and our employee whom we have hired to run the executive branch of our national government.

The president’s employment contract with us is the U.S. Constitution. This Constitution lays out the responsibilities and authority of the job of president and, importantly, also the limitations of those responsibilities and authority. Presidents work for us, not the other way around.

MOST READ
1
Sisolak extends Nevada pandemic ‘pause,’ reinstates eviction moratorium
Sisolak extends Nevada pandemic ‘pause,’ reinstates eviction moratorium
2
Man climbs on wing of commercial plane, arrested at McCarran
Man climbs on wing of commercial plane, arrested at McCarran
3
2020 NFR Texas 10th go-round results
2020 NFR Texas 10th go-round results
4
Las Vegas Strip rooms listed on Airbnb, and without resort fees
Las Vegas Strip rooms listed on Airbnb, and without resort fees
5
Woman wins $64K playing keno game at Las Vegas casino
Woman wins $64K playing keno game at Las Vegas casino
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Al Hartmann/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP
LETTER: Nevada green energy plan is long overdue
Nia Pitts Las Vegas

As a mother of two small children and a citizen of Nevada, I’m very happy that Gov. Steve Sisolak released the Nevada Climate Plan.

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
LETTER: Election security should be a nonpartisan issue
James A. Decker North Las Vegas

Why isn’t every representative, senator, Supreme Court judge, governor, mayor and every individual citizen up in arms about any possible fraud or mishandling of our election process?