LETTER: Don’t bang on Clark County teachers until you’ve walked in their shoes

In reply to Mike Young’s Feb. 27 letter to the Review-Journal about whining teachers:

Technology has not made it easier to grade papers and do lesson plans. I went from the old ways to the new ways during my tenure as a teacher. The workload got only greater as technology improved. I had well more than 400 papers per week to grade for my 160 students per day.

Mr. Young seems to think that teachers just post a lesson plan, grade some papers and call it a day. The real world is far more complicated.

In addition, most teachers want smaller class sizes. That cost lots of money, money the public refuses to pay. And contrary to the Mr. Young’s belief, teachers live in the real world of paying rent, raising kids and reading what is happening in the government and the world.