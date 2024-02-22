LETTER: Don’t blame ranked-choice voting

We need voter education immediately before our June and November elections to ensure Nevada voters are not disenfranchised due to the change to universal mail-in voting.

In response to your Monday article on ranked-choice voting causing ballot errors, the issue isn’t ranked choice voting. The issue is paper ballots and a lack of investment in voter education.

Voters can’t make mistakes if they use the voting machines. Currently, Nevada is averaging 5,000 mail-in ballots per election being thrown out due to errors, so voters are making errors that lead to lost votes now. We need voter education immediately before our June and November elections to ensure Nevada voters are not disenfranchised due to the change to universal mail-in voting.