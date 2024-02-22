62°F
Letters

LETTER: Don’t blame ranked-choice voting

Sondra Cosgrove Las Vegas
February 21, 2024 - 4:05 pm
 
Updated February 21, 2024 - 4:14 pm
In response to your Monday article on ranked-choice voting causing ballot errors, the issue isn’t ranked choice voting. The issue is paper ballots and a lack of investment in voter education.

Voters can’t make mistakes if they use the voting machines. Currently, Nevada is averaging 5,000 mail-in ballots per election being thrown out due to errors, so voters are making errors that lead to lost votes now. We need voter education immediately before our June and November elections to ensure Nevada voters are not disenfranchised due to the change to universal mail-in voting.

President Joe Biden. (Charles McQuillan/Getty Images/TNS)
LETTER: Biden leans on Israel again
Jill Levy North Las Vegas

On the one hand Biden touts U.S. support for our ally Israel, while on the other he criticizes Israel to pander for votes from the far left and Arab Americans.

Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Democrats have mixed-up priorities
Don Perry Las Vegas

Rep. Titus should quit blaming Republicans for the complete chaos she and her party have created. I hope the House holds firm. No money unless there is true change at the border.

Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Alexandr Demyanchuk, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
LETTER: Putin and Trump two peas in a pod
Timothy Edison Las Vegas

Vladimir Putin has complete immunity for all actions taken while president. Oddly, today in the United States of America, we, too, have a president claiming complete immunity.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Guns over butter
S. Brooke Las Vegas

If you received a bill tomorrow from Uncle Sam demanding a check for $330 for every person in your household to fund these wars, how would you react?

(AP Photo/Matt York)
LETTER: The ‘reality’ of the border
Mike Edens Las Vegas

In his Monday letter “Reality TV,” Tim Cox seems to overlook a crucial element — a genuine sense of reality.

LETTER: The Cold Civil War
James Moldenhauer North Las Vegas

We have people with power and influence threatening us with deprogramming and F-16s. Let’s get real.

LETTER: Time to wise up on the national debt
Richard Augulis Las Vegas

In 2024, the Congressional Budget Office estimates interest payments on the debt will be around $870 billion. Just think what good things could be done for us Americans with just half of those dollars.

