LETTER: Don’t disrespect Clark County teachers

In response to Mike Young’s Feb. 27 letter bemoaning the attitude of Clark County teachers: He certainly made it clear that he has personally had a negative experience with the public school system. His condescending and disrespectful tone communicated distrust and disdain.

Likewise, he compartmentalizes the work of educators as a pampered life with access to technology and so many carefree days off. Makes one wonder how technology has made other professions “in the real world” much easier … medicine, business, law, journalism, to name a few. Oh, yes, and they all got where they are because of teachers.