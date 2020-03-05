61°F
Letters

LETTER: Don’t disrespect Clark County teachers

Traci Kane Henderson
March 4, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

In response to Mike Young’s Feb. 27 letter bemoaning the attitude of Clark County teachers: He certainly made it clear that he has personally had a negative experience with the public school system. His condescending and disrespectful tone communicated distrust and disdain.

Likewise, he compartmentalizes the work of educators as a pampered life with access to technology and so many carefree days off. Makes one wonder how technology has made other professions “in the real world” much easier … medicine, business, law, journalism, to name a few. Oh, yes, and they all got where they are because of teachers.

