Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, the Democratic nominee for the state's U.S. Senate seat, speaks during a rally in Erie, Pa., on Aug. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

I was sad to see the Oct. 23 cartoon by Michael Ramirez making fun of someone who had had a stroke. My sister had a stroke that affected her speech. With therapy, however, she recovered. When the former president made fun of a handicapped reporter, I thought we had reached a new low. I enjoy Mr. Ramirez’s cartoons and hope he will rethink making fun of people with an affliction.