LETTER: Don’t point fingers regarding Metro and the homeless
Letter writer did nothing, either.
In response to Paul Page’s Saturday letter “Callous indifference,” methinks you should look within.
Mr. Page wrote that he looked out a window and witnessed the interaction between a homeless girl and a Metro police officer. He decided the officer did not do enough to help this individual because he ascertained the officer merely gave her a ticket and went on his way. My question is: What did Mr. Page do? He wrote a letter from the comfort of his home. He did not venture out. He did not approach the homeless girl. He did nothing of consequence. Callous indifference.