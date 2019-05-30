LETTER: Don’t point fingers regarding Metro and the homeless

AP Photo/Amy Taxin, File

In response to Paul Page’s Saturday letter “Callous indifference,” methinks you should look within.

Mr. Page wrote that he looked out a window and witnessed the interaction between a homeless girl and a Metro police officer. He decided the officer did not do enough to help this individual because he ascertained the officer merely gave her a ticket and went on his way. My question is: What did Mr. Page do? He wrote a letter from the comfort of his home. He did not venture out. He did not approach the homeless girl. He did nothing of consequence. Callous indifference.