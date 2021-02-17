LETTER: Doubting my own country

As a retired Air Force master sergeant, I ask myself: Is this a country I would die for? Next I ask: Is what the left wants to make America something I would die for?

(AP Photo/Paula Bronstein)

I should never have to ask those questions. I never did until recently. Some among us should be ashamed for causing me to have any doubts at all.