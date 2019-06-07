95°F
LETTER: Downtown Henderson ice rink will revitalize the area

By Paul Gary, Henderson
June 6, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

The Tuesday letter from a Karen Jakl of Henderson lambasting the new ice rink in downtown Henderson was way off the mark (“Rinky dink”).

Water Street downtown has been a ghost town for years, while the population of Henderson has grown. Change was needed. And if you have been to the Vegas Golden Knights’ Summerlin practice facility, you would die to have this in your town.

The classy Knights will bring fun and excitement to Water Street and help increase local business sales tremendously, just like they have done for Downtown Summerlin.

Embrace positive, classy change for our town. The ghost town stores on Water Street will reap the benefits. Sleepy Henderson will finally move forward to capture members of its growing population who currently go outside the town for entertainment.

Change is great, not good.

