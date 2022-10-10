78°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
jeff_german
Letters

LETTER: DUI driver gets leniency and causes another tragedy

W. Parkinson Las Vegas
October 9, 2022 - 9:00 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Riley McGowan was doing his job for Southwest Gas. Danielle Kove was driving impaired — for the fifth time that we know of. She ran over Mr. McGowan — twice — after driving off U.S. Highway 95 on the on-ramp, and then left the scene (Sept. 10 Review-Journal). Mr. McGowan lost parts of both legs, and will walk again only with artificial limbs and a lot of pain, hard work and courage.

Why was this woman not already in jail, with two prior impaired driving convictions and two more pending at the time? I am totally amazed at the continued leniency doled out by the courts for these types of offences. I never wish the worst on people, but I sincerely hope this woman is kept off our roads for the more than eight years of her eight- to 20-year sentence.

MOST READ
1
Suspect in Strip stabbings told police people were laughing at him
Suspect in Strip stabbings told police people were laughing at him
2
Raiders’ Nate Hobbs finds motivation in quote from Chiefs OC
Raiders’ Nate Hobbs finds motivation in quote from Chiefs OC
3
Goodbye nosy neighbor — slot players get more room on gaming floor
Goodbye nosy neighbor — slot players get more room on gaming floor
4
Stabbing suspect reportedly spoke to L.A. TV news outlet days before attack
Stabbing suspect reportedly spoke to L.A. TV news outlet days before attack
5
Trump appears with Lombardo, Laxalt at Northern Nevada rally
Trump appears with Lombardo, Laxalt at Northern Nevada rally
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST