Letters

LETTER: Durham report reveals FBI deceit

Steven Ginther Mesquite
May 19, 2023 - 9:00 pm
 
Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre To ...
Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre Township, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (Sean McKeag/The Citizens' Voice via AP)

The 300-page report on the Durham investigation into Trump-Russia collusion outlines the FBI mishandling — to put it mildly — of the false narrative that supported “Crossfire Hurricane.” FBI officials responded by stating they long since announced dozens of corrective actions to avoid this in the future. I ask: Where is the integrity of the FBI? If higher-ups long ago knew agents were breaking the law in serious ways, why were they not immediately brought to prosecution?

Many people who took an unscheduled tour of the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, were fully prosecuted. Hundreds face prison time. The FBI said these people were participating in election tampering. Yet the FBI and CIA agents involved in what the Durham investigation uncovered were also election tampering.

If FBI officials had any integrity, they would have prosecuted these agents when they were making corrective actions. Liars, all of them.

LETTER: Debt ceiling fight is about spending
LETTER: Debt ceiling fight is about spending
Ray Kolander Las Vegas

Reducing government spending to 2020 levels is the responsible thing to do, and it is way past time to cut the enormous fat in the federal government.

LETTER: State senator is on the hot seat
LETTER: State senator is on the hot seat
David Lyons Las Vegas

So state Sen. Dina Neal, D-North Las Vegas, is being investigated for meddling with a federal gran

