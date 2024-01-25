LETTER: Ed Graney wins Nevada Sportwriter of the Year

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Congratulations to the Review-Journal’s Ed Graney for winning the Nevada Sportswriter of the Year award. Ed tells it like it is. It isn’t often that a hometown writer does so. If the Rebels aren’t playing up to par, Ed lets us know. If the Raiders are down in the dumps, Ed is there with the story. When the Knights lose, Ed explains what happened. When the Aces win, Ed joins in on the celebration with his writing. Congratulations again to Ed for a job well done.