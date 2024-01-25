49°F
Letters

LETTER: Ed Graney wins Nevada Sportwriter of the Year

Al Garth Las Vegas
January 24, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Congratulations to the Review-Journal’s Ed Graney for winning the Nevada Sportswriter of the Year award. Ed tells it like it is. It isn’t often that a hometown writer does so. If the Rebels aren’t playing up to par, Ed lets us know. If the Raiders are down in the dumps, Ed is there with the story. When the Knights lose, Ed explains what happened. When the Aces win, Ed joins in on the celebration with his writing. Congratulations again to Ed for a job well done.

THE LATEST
LETTER: Legal or illegal?
Lorna Lightbody North Las Vegas

Make the distinction when discussing immigration.

LETTER: Nevada primaries, caucuses and voters
Janet Biggerstaff Las Vegas

Where are the taxpayers who are paying for this election but prefer to not join one of those two private political parties allowed to vote for their choice?

LETTER: Don’t like traffic cameras?
C. Corbin Henderson

My question: What are you doing in your vehicle that you do not want anybody to see?

LETTER: Strip resort fees are out of control
It appears to me that many hotel chains on the Strip are making it much harder for locals to support them.

LETTER: Sheriff wants traffic cameras
P. Steven Demchak Las Vegas

There are a few people who love red light cameras and speed cameras: the police, lawyers and government treasurers.

LETTER: Lending bias
Merritt Warden Las Vegas

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto needs to acknowledge reality instead of trying to force equal outcomes in credit approval.

RICH LOWRY: John Fetterman cracks the code
By Rich Lowry King Features

The senator is demonstrating how it’s possible to create a Democratic politics shorn of some of its dumbest cultural vulnerabilities.

LETTER: MLK editorial a great history lesson
Jean Younker Las Vegas

Your final paragraph was also on target: “The Rev King’s vision shouldn’t be controversial, even as it serves as a powerful rebuke to those today who stoke racial divisions to advance their agendas.” Thank you.

LETTER: Trump’s attempted coup
Kirk Christopher Moll Las Vegas

Let’s quit downplaying the events of Jan. 6, 2021. It was part of an attempted coup incited by Donald Trump to illegally remain in power.

LETTER: Biden handouts to student loan holders
Dean Kaneko Henderson

The Biden administration has given $1.27 billion to 3.6 million people for student loan forgiveness. Drowning in debt, you put yourself in that predicament.

LETTER: Tearing down monuments to the Confederacy
LETTER: Selfish college players sit out bowl games
LETTER: About Trump’s immigrant relatives
LETTER: Texas shows the way on EVs
LETTER: Trump rails against immigrants. Does that include his family?
LETTER: Colorado tosses Trump off ballot. Nevada should do the same
