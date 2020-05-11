81°F
Letters

LETTER: Editorial on California housing fiasco added nothing to debate

Richard L. Strickland Las Vegas
May 10, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 
Updated May 10, 2020 - 9:48 pm

In a May 6 editorial, the Review-Journal tells us that new housing costs too much in California and that two things driving this excess include union wages and environmental controls (“Lessons for Nevada in California’s housing fiasco”). I have two simple questions.

First, just what union trades are charging too much in wages for workers? How much of the hourly wage do you think Is too much?

Second, which environmental control do you think is unneeded and why?

Until the paper provides this kind of specificity, its arguments add nothing to the issue.

