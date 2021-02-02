52°F
Letters

LETTER: Education and school choice

Joel Berg Henderson
February 1, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
The Review-Journal’s Saturday editorial on school choice was well stated (“School choice gains”). But it ignored the fact that one’s child must live in a town, city, county, state or nation where many others vote, make or break laws, run businesses and serve the community in many ways.

If your child is handicapped in any way, he or she must depend on the help, learning, experience and goodwill of others.

If your child is bright, talented and thoughtful, he or she must cope with others who do not have these qualities.

Therefore, it is essential for your child’s benefit that public schools exist; that they offer the best in academics and citizenship; and that the teachers and staff on these campuses are superior and supported strongly by parents and community alike.

And if the public schools are so supported, parents would send their children there through their choice — and save the expense of private schooling.

