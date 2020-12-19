LETTER: Election questions that need to be answered

(Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo)

Nevada lawmakers changed the election rules last summer. The “new vote by mail” rules resulted in thousands of unverifiable ballots. Unverified votes nullify the legitimacy of the process and dilute the true vote. The change to mail-in voting also legalized ballot harvesting and led to the mailing of unrequested ballots. The county permitted mailed ballot signature software to be adjusted to below a 50 percent confidence setting.

Lastly, the failure to maintain accurate voter rolls in our very transient state leads many Nevadans to question the fairness of this election.

Did legislators purposely add uncertainty or just fail to consider the unintended consequences in their stated quest to make voting safer in this pandemic? Did county election boards adjust the signature validation settings to reduce ballot rejection rates and speed the processing? Did the counties apply any additional effort to verify the accuracy of the registration rolls prior to the mass mailing of ballots?

My vote was diluted on Nov. 3. The courts denied challenges to the new rules prior to the election because no harm had yet occurred. Post election, the courts have not accepted cases because they must believe no single case would affect the outcome of the national election.

Who will ensure the process is corrected and there will be no repeat of this pandemic election? What investigator? What court? What plaintiff? I am no lawyer, but this is a class-action if ever there was a class-action.