LETTER: Electoral College work-around a loser for Nevada
If passed, the law may make you wonder why vote at all.
The Nevada Legislature is trying to pass a law that will all but wipe out the Nevada vote for president of the United States. That’s right. Your vote won’t count. The law states that all electoral votes from Nevada will go to the person who wins the popular vote regardless of how our residents are voting. This will in turn wipe out the Nevada vote in the election. Why vote? It will be meaningless.