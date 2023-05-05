LETTER: Electoral College work-around a loser for Nevada

FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2020, file photo, a county worker collects mail-in ballots in a drive-thru mail-in ballot drop off area at the Clark County Election Department in Las Vegas. A state court legal fight to stop the counting of mail ballots in the Las Vegas area has ended after the Nevada Supreme Court Tuesday, Nov. 10, dismissed an appeal by the Donald Trump campaign and the state Republican party, at their request. The dismissal leaves two active legal cases in Nevada relating to the 2020 presidential election, as a small number of remaining ballots are counted. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

The Nevada Legislature is trying to pass a law that will all but wipe out the Nevada vote for president of the United States. That’s right. Your vote won’t count. The law states that all electoral votes from Nevada will go to the person who wins the popular vote regardless of how our residents are voting. This will in turn wipe out the Nevada vote in the election. Why vote? It will be meaningless.