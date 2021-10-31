72°F
weather icon Overcast
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Letters

LETTER: Eliminating the filibuster

Robert Edwards Las Vegas
October 30, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 

I would suggest to Marty Stark (Tuesday letter) that he research the filibuster rule and the number of times Democrats have invoked it.

MOST READ
1
Kiss’ Zappos Theater residency canceled
Kiss’ Zappos Theater residency canceled
2
Why are there empty seats at T-Mobile Arena? It’s complicated.
Why are there empty seats at T-Mobile Arena? It’s complicated.
3
Judge orders city to pay developer $34M in Badlands dispute
Judge orders city to pay developer $34M in Badlands dispute
4
Remains believed to be those of missing ex-air traffic controller
Remains believed to be those of missing ex-air traffic controller
5
Raiders: 3 areas of concern after the bye week
Raiders: 3 areas of concern after the bye week
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Superintendent Jesus Jara leaves the Clark County School Board meeting after the board of trust ...
LETTER: Next superintendent up
Mark Evans Las Vegas

The Clark County School Board hires them and fires them.

The House of Representatives. (House Television via AP)
LETTER: Carbon pricing can defeat global warming
Rita Ransom Las Vegas

If we are to combat climate change, we must welcome all strategies that are likely to be effective, regardless of their origin, as this crisis should not be politicized.