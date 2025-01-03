46°F
Letters

LETTER: Elon Musk can be a benefit to Donald Trump

Elon Musk. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times/TNS)
Marvin Saines Las Vegas
January 2, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

I am pleased that President-elect Donald Trump has brought Elon Musk into his inner orbit. As a Democrat, I was naturally upset at the results of the election and worried that Mr. Trump would make uninformed decisions regarding climate change and global warming. However, Mr. Musk, the richest man in the world, is also one of the most brilliant men in the world.

He also has a track record as a clean energy industrialist. He bought Solar City and absorbed it into Tesla Energy. He offered the X Prize, a $100 million competition to spur new technology to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. And, of course, there is the Tesla electric car. Mr. Musk knows that global warming is real and is a danger to the planet. I am confident that he will be able to persuade Mr. Trump of this reality so that the president acts sensibly to address this issue.

