LETTER: EV drivers should pay their fair share

The number of electric cars on our highways reflects growing interest in this technology. Nevada relies heavily on gasoline taxes for revenue, principally for highway and road maintenance. In the interest of fairness, this is probably a trend worth reviewing.

From the Jan. 27 New York Times:

“Owners of electric cars in Vermont recently got a letter from the Department of Motor Vehicles with some bad news. Starting Jan. 1 they would have to pay $178 a year to register their cars, twice as much as owners of vehicles with internal combustion engines.

“In imposing the higher fee, Vermont became the latest state to make people pay a premium for driving electric. At least 39 states charge such annual fees, including $50 in Hawaii and $200 in Texas, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. That’s up from no states a few years ago.

“The fees are an attempt to make up for declining revenue from gasoline taxes that electric cars, for obvious reasons, don’t pay. They’re an example of how governments are struggling to adjust to technological upheaval in the auto industry.”

And don’t worry, such a fee in Nevada won’t affect new California residents. If the morning commute is any indication, it appears few register their cars here anyhow.