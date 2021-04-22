LETTER: Even the vaccinated must wear a mask

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

If we have been vaccinated, why are we still required to wear masks at the grocery store? Simple answer: Just half of adults have been vaccinated, and there is no shortage of people who would lie about being vaccinated to avoid wearing a mask. It would be impractical, and would raise the ire of many, to have an 18-year-old store employee ask every person to show ID and a vaccination card before being allowed to enter.

Think I’m too cynical? Check out the people who park in handicapped spaces and then jog into the store.