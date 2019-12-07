49°F
Letters

LETTER: Ex-Californians should leave their liberal attitudes behind

Lee Sutton North Las Vegas
December 6, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

California has two desirable things — weather and beaches — that will ensure its survival despite Democratic policies. Californians are migrating to Texas, Florida and Nevada and are bringing their tax, spend and giveaway programs. Texas and Florida can survive the blue wave, but Nevada will sink into the desert sands because we can offer only no income tax and entertainment, the very first thing we give up when money gets tight. So leave your liberal attitude wherever you came from.

